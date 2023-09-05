  1. World
Iranian FM thanks Iraq for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a telephone conversation to thank Iraq for warmly hosting pilgrims in Arbaeen trek.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for their warm hospitality during Arbaeen procession.

Touching on the significance of Arbaeen and hosting millions of pilgrims from various nations, the top diplomat said that holding the annual ceremony is indicative of the existing authority and stability in the neighboring country.

During the phone talk, both sides exchanged views on other issues of the mutual interests, calling for further expanding the bilateral relations.

Arbaeen is the anniversary of the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala.

