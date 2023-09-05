Iranian FM thanks Iraq for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for their warm hospitality during Arbaeen procession.

Touching on the significance of Arbaeen and hosting millions of pilgrims from various nations, the top diplomat said that holding the annual ceremony is indicative of the existing authority and stability in the neighboring country.

During the phone talk, both sides exchanged views on other issues of the mutual interests, calling for further expanding the bilateral relations.