Iraqi PM confirms mediating between Iran, some Arab states

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian media directors and journalists.

In response to a question from an Iranian news agency correspondent, he confirmed that Iraq is mediating between Iran and several Arab countries.

However, he stated that due to the highly confidential nature of the matter, he will not disclose the details of this mediation or the names of the countries involved until results are achieved.

In light of Iraq's success in mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia, holding several rounds of negotiations between the two sides, and ultimately signing an agreement to resume their relations in Beijing, news has been published regarding Baghdad's efforts to mediate between Iran and several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, and others.

A group of Iranian media directors and journalists held a meeting with the Iraqi premier Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Friday during which the Iranian journalists thanked Iraq for services to Arabeen pilgrims.

