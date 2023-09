TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Millions of Muslims from around the world convened in Iraq’s Karbala, where Imam Hossein was martyred, to take part in the Arbaeen mourning ceremony.

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)’s grandson Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.