Raeisi thanks Iraqi PM for successful holding of Arabeen

The local Iraqi media quoted a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office as reading that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani discussed the development of relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

The Iraqi premier office's statement further said that the premier received the phone call from the Iranian president at the beginning of which Raeisi expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for hosting the pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen ceremonies in memory of Imam Hossein (peace be upon him).

The President of Iran also praised the great efforts made at all levels during the Arbaeen marches and considered it as a double reason for the establishment of stability in Iraq and its progress toward national development, which, in turn, could be a message full of peace and love from Iraq to throughout the world.

Al-Sudani also pointed out in the phone conversation that hosting the Arbaeen pilgrims and laying the ground for their pilgrimage is a symbol through which Iraqis emphasize their adherence to the virtues and high values inspired by the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The two sides further discussed the importance of bilateral relations and their role in the stability of the region, as well as cultural and religious relations between the two countries, emphasizing Iraq's capacities and capabilities for bringing the regional countries closer to each other and development of understanding between the countries of the region.

