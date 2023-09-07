  1. Iran
Sep 7, 2023, 10:37 PM

Police commander:

A record 4 million Iranian pilgrims flock to Iraq for Arbaeen

A record 4 million Iranian pilgrims flock to Iraq for Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – A record four million Iranian pilgrims flock to Iraq for Arbaeen this year, the Iranian police chief said Thursday, adding pilgrims from 10 countries used Iran border crossing to go to neighboring country.

"During this year's Arbaeen, the number of pilgrims leaving the country exceeded 4 million, breaking the annual record" Iran’s Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan said on an inspection to Chazzabeh border crossing in the southwest of the country on Thursday. 

He said that Arbaeen pilgrims set a new record this year, stressing that the Iranian took part in the religious event hugely despite enemies’ propaganda campaign to discourage them from participating in the ceremonies.

"More than 10 nationals of different countries have gone to Iraq through Iranian border crossings," the commander of the police or the Law Enforcement said.

General Radan said that as many as 400,000 nationals of other countries participated in Arbaeen march in Iraq after crossing Iranian borders.

He further thanked the Iraqi government for their "extraordinary" and fascinating cooperation during Arbaeen this year.

MNA/TSNM2952964

News Code 205743

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News