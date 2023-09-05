  1. World
Ghaani visits mural depicted by Iraqi PMU on way to Karbala

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Chief of the IRGC Quds visited a mural designed by Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi on the way of Arbaeen marches towards holy Karbala.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani who is in Iraq during Arbaeem pilgrimage days, paid a visit to a mural depicting Resistance Movement martyrs and most notablely the former IRGC Quds Force commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi PMU forces Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

According to statistics released by Iranian authorities, nearly 4 million Iranian pilgrims have been to Iraq this year on the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arba’een marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.

It brings together millions of people from across the world who undertake an 80-kilometer walk between the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

