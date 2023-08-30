Amir-Abdollahian advises US troops in Syria to go home

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Damascus at the head of a delegation on Wednesday, attended a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Makdad held after their meeting.

"Today we held good talks with Al-Mekdad about bilateral, regional and international issues," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Iranian foreign minister continued, "I would like to strongly condemn the brutal attacks by the fake Israeli regime on Aleppo airport and other civilian areas in Syria. In the region, no acts of aggression and crimes by the Zionist regime have gone unanswered and nor will it in the future."

"We have agreed that the Iran-Syria Joint High Commission will be held in Tehran in the near future and chaired by the First Vice President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Syria. Strengthening trade relations and economic cooperation as much as possible, especially between businessmen and tradesmen of the two countries, was of our serious attention," he added.

He expressed happiness the resumption of the pilgrimage and tourism trips of the people of Iran to Syria.

"We talked about the activities of terrorist groups and the Americans' attempts to organize terrorists and to continue their occupying presence in Syria under the guise of fighting ISIL," the Iranian minister also said.

In response to a question about the attempts by American troops to block the border between Syria and Iraq, the head of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus said, "Today, Iraq's borders with Syria and neighboring countries are friendship borders. America should stop bothering the people of the region."

"We advise the American soldiers to return home and we advise the American authorities to leave the region to the people of the region. No one is able to block the historical transportation routes in the region. These actions do not match with the claim on human rights on the part of Westerners and Americans," he noted.

Amir Abdullahian said: We advise the American soldiers to return home and we advise the American authorities to leave the region to the people of the region. No party is able to block the historical transportation routes of the region. These actions have no proportion with the claim of human rights of Westerners and Americans.

Amir-Abdollahain further said that Iran considers Syria's security as its own security, "We continue our strong support to the Syrian leaders, army, government and nation in order to achieve the goal of a safe, stable and developed region."

"We believe that friendly and brotherly relations between Syria and Turkey are in the interest of both countries and the region. We emphasize respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Syria and Turkey," he further underscored.

"Iran will continue its efforts to resolve misunderstandings between Turkey and Syria and to establish peace and security on the common border between Syria and Turkey," the top Iranian diplomat added.

He added that they had discussed the Palestinian issue, once again condemning the desecration of holy Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark.

MNA