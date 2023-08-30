  1. Politics
Iran FM departs for Damascus to meet with Syrian officials

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking officials of Syria in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy.

Before his departure, Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his X account wrote, "I will visit Damascus in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy and in order to speed up the implementation of the agreements of the presidents of the two countries".

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the latest regional and international developments will be discussed with Syrian high officials.

He reiterated Iran's emphasis on the necessity of establishing stability and peace and maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

