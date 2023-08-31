Iran to stand by Syria in finishing fight against terrorism

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was received for a meeting by President of Syria Bashar Assad on Thursday in Damascus, where he arrived on Wednesday at the head of an Iraian delegation.

"In yesterday's talks with the prime minister and the foreign minister [of Syria], we discussed the process of implementing the agreements between the two countries reached during the [Iranian] president's visit to Damascus and emphasized that the agreements made between the two countries, including the documents signed during the President's visit to Damascus should be carefully followed up on and implemented," the top Iranian diplomat told President Assad.

"The Syrian government, nation and army emerged victorious from a global terrorism war against them and now Syria is in its best condition and we are happy that today the region and the world realize Syria's real power," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the enemies of Syria are still pursuing their political goals in dealing with that country through sanctions and economic pressure on the Syrian government and people.

The Iranian foreign minister added that as the Islamic Republic of Iran stood alongside Syria during the hard time of the campaign against terrorism, it will continue the same approach in the new era.

The Iranian foreign minister further emphasized the need for everyone to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, adding that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is still standing by Syria's side in completing the process of fighting terrorism."

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the process of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and considered it in the interest of both countries and the entire region. He also expressed happiness with the resumption of Syria's presence and operation in the Arab League and the strengthening of Syrian-Arab relations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bashar Assad congratulated the Iranian government and people on the recent accession to the BRICS group, adding, "This shows that the world is changing and what you and I stood for was right."

Bashar Assad considered the US strategy in the region to be in line with securing its interests and aimed at creating and provoking crisis and tension between the countries and nations of the region, including stirring rows between Shia and Sunni or Iran and Arabs, welcoming Iran's initiative to strengthen relations with the Arab countries of the region as a great strategic action.

In the meeting, the political process of the developments in Syria, the Astana process, the relations between Syria and the Arab League, the developments in Palestine and some other issues in the region were discussed.

