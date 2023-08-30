'Iran, Syria resolved to further bolster ties'

"The continuous follow-ups on the agreements made between the Islamic President of Iran and the Arab President of Syria at the highest levels of the two countries shows the resolve on both sides to move forward and reach the desired point in the cooperation between the two countries," Ambassador Akbari wrote in a post on X.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking officials of Syria within the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy.

With regard to Amir-Abdollahian's trip, Akbari wrote in a post on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, that the continuous pursuit of agreements between the presidents of Iran and Syria at the high levels of the two countries shows the determination of the two sides to move forward and reach the desired point in mutual cooperation.

"I will visit Damascus in the framework of strengthening the regional neighbor policy and to speed up the implementation of the agreements of the presidents of the two countries", Iran's Foreign Minister has written on X.

According to the top diplomat, the latest regional and international developments are to be discussed with Syrian high officials.

He reiterated Iran's emphasis on the necessity of establishing stability and peace and maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

