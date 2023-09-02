Syrian Army shells terrorists' positions with artillery

The Syrian Army also targeted the terrorists' gathering in the north and northeast of the country.

Meanwhile, Arab news sources reported severe clashes between the US-backed and Turkish-backed terrorists in the western suburbs of Syria's Manbij.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly requested the withdrawal of the US occupying forces from Syria in letters to the UN, emphasizing that the presence of American forces under the pretext of fighting ISIL is illegal.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in that region without bloodshed.

MP/IRN85218063