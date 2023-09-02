Amir-Abdollahian meets Imam Musa al-Sadr family in Beirut

On the occasion of the anniversary of the missing of the prominent Shia cleric Imam Musa al-Sadr in Libya, the top Iranian diplomat conferred on the aspects of the case with Sadr's relatives.

Recently, Amir-Abdollahian said that the case of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr will always be on the agenda of Iran’s and Lebanon’s diplomatic apparatus until a valid conclusion is reached and the truth is uncovered.

Imam Musa al-Sadr was a highly revered Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who founded the Lebanese Amal (Hope) Movement in 1974. He came to Lebanon in 1959 to work for the rights of Shia Muslims in the port city of Tyre, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Beirut.

The prominent Shia cleric disappeared on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli. He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine.

Lebanon still holds former Libyan officials responsible for the disappearance of the trio.

Since Libya's dictator Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011, Lebanon and Iran have repeatedly called on the Libyan government to launch an investigation into Sadr's disappearance.

Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the Libyan dictator, is currently in custody in Lebanon, facing charges of withholding information regarding Sadr’s case.

In August 2016, Sadr's family filed a lawsuit against Gaddafi over his role in the disappearance of the senior Shia cleric.

