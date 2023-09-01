Iranian foreign minister meets Nasrallah in Beirut

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojataba Amani and the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest political developments in the region and Lebanon.

On Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital on Thursday afternoon. Upon his arrival at Beirut airport, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters that Iran would continue its support for Lebanon.

