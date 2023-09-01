  1. Politics
Iranian foreign minister meets Nasrallah in Beirut

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojataba Amani and the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest political developments in the region and Lebanon.

On Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital on Thursday afternoon. Upon his arrival at Beirut airport, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters that Iran would continue its support for Lebanon.

