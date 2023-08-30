Upon his arrival in the capital city of Syria for a state visit on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters "I received constructive remarks from Saudi Arabia on Syria" while referring to his recent visit to the Arab country.

"Today we are in Damascus to review the matters as well as issues of mutual, regional, and international interest," he added.

Touching on the importance of visiting Syria, he said that the event is taking place while fresh developments and a new chapter are taking pace.

Following up on the agreements obtained between the presidents of the two countries during Raisi's recent visit to Damascus and the recent visit of the political and economic delegation from Syria to Tehran is also on the agenda of this trip, he further noted.

