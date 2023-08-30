  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2023, 7:14 PM

Iran FM:

‘I received constructive remarks from Saudi Arabia on Syria’

‘I received constructive remarks from Saudi Arabia on Syria’

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says that he received constructive remarks on Syria when he visited Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival in the capital city of Syria for a state visit on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters "I received constructive remarks from Saudi Arabia on Syria" while referring to his recent visit to the Arab country.

"Today we are in Damascus to review the matters as well as issues of mutual, regional, and international interest," he added.

Touching on the importance of visiting Syria, he said that the event is taking place while fresh developments and a new chapter are taking pace.

Following up on the agreements obtained between the presidents of the two countries during Raisi's recent visit to Damascus and the recent visit of the political and economic delegation from Syria to Tehran is also on the agenda of this trip, he further noted.

TM/FNA14020608000882

News Code 205414

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News