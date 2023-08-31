Iran to continue support for Lebanon: FM

"I am happy that I am in Lebanon today," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said upon arrival at Beirut airport talking to reporters on Thursday.

He added that Iran wants nothing but good things to happen to Lebanon and stability for the country.

He went on to refer to his recent trip to Saudi Arabia and said that, "in the talks with the Saudi authorities, we heard constructive remarks with regard to helping the situation in Lebanon."

"We invite all countries to give economic assistance to Lebanon. Iran will continue its support to Lebanon," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon from Damascus, the capital of Syria, where held talks with the President Bashar Assad, prime minister Hussein Arnous and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

