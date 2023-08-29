Iran to promote cooperation within Asia Cooperation Dialogue

He made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Secretary General of the ACD Pornchai Danvivathana in Tehran.

The top diplomat said during its rotating presidency of the ACD, in addition to promoting cooperation within the body, Iran will do its utmost to pave the way for the realization of its goals.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Kuwait-based ACD secretariat plays a leading role in bolstering cooperation among its members, and expressed Iran's readiness to help the secretariat and the ACD Cultural and Tourism Coordination Center, which is based in Tehran, in this regard.

Danvivathana, for his part, briefed Amir-Abdollahian on ACD's foreign ministerial meeting, which is set to be held in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's annual meeting. Iran's one-year presidency of the ACD will start following that meeting.

The first of its kind in Asia, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue is a continent-wide forum, which was inaugurated in Thailand in 2002.

More specifically, the ACD aims to constitute a missing link in Asia by incorporating every Asian country and building an Asian Community without duplicating other organizations or creating a bloc against others.

A key principle is to consolidate Asian strengths and fortify Asia's competitiveness by maximizing the diversity and rich resources evident in Asia.

MNA/PressTV