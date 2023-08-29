Iran, Uzbekistan agree to implement presidential agreements

The document was signed in a virtual meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, as the two foreign ministers discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in political and economic sectors.

The top diplomats also exchanged views about the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in November.

Saidov invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Uzbekistan.

In the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tehran in June, officials from both countries signed 10 documents for cooperation in various fields.

According to the documents, Iran and Uzbekistan will enhance cooperation in trade, transportation and transit, pharmacology, standards and insurance, the establishment of joint free zones, technology and innovation, as well as agriculture.

