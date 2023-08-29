Multilateralism of high importance in Iran economic diplomacy

Mehdi Safari made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Pornchai Danvivathana in Tehran on Monday.

Considering the ACD as one of the organizations that can increase convergence among Asian countries, Safari expressed Iran's readiness to play a more active role in it, especially during the term of its presidency.

Danvivathana, for his part, presented a report on the latest developments in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

The first of its kind in Asia, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue is a continent-wide forum, which was inaugurated in Thailand in 2002.

More specifically, the ACD aims to constitute a missing link in Asia by incorporating every Asian country and building an Asian Community without duplicating other organizations or creating a bloc against others.

A key principle is to consolidate Asian strengths and fortify Asia's competitiveness by maximizing the diversity and rich resources evident in Asia.

MP/5873737