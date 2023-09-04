Kuwait aims resolving border issues with Iran, Iraq: FM

Saying that Kuwait pursues four goals in its foreign policy, the top diplomat cited, "The first goal is to secure Kuwait, which is a great goal. The second goal is to try to ensure stability in the region. As a small country living in this region, the security and stability of the region are very important to us."

Considering the resolve of border problems with Tehran and Baghdad, Al-Sabah stressed that the case is among the most important goals of Kuwait's political leadership because it is one of the pillars of the good neighborliness policy.

Kuwait is trying to solve its border issues with Iraq and Iran, he underlined.

The world today is witnessing major geopolitical and geostrategic changes, the Kuwaiti foreign minister continued, adding that today, the great powers are engaged in an indirect military conflict between the great powers in Europe, especially in Ukraine, and an economic conflict between the West and China.

He added that such conflicts worry Kuwait as a small country in this world and Kuwait City follows and monitors them closely, trying to deal with them as much as possible.

