Iran FM to visit Beirut this week: report

The Lebanese newspaper 'Nidaa Al Watan' reported Tuesday that the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Beirut this week on an unannounced trip.

The visit comes after Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Saudi Arabia on August 17 and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

The last visit of Amir-Abdollahian to Beirut dates back to April 27, when he traveled to Lebanon at the head of a delegation.

During the meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, he emphasized Tehran's strong support for the nation, the government, the army and the resistance in Lebanon, adding that the trip was an opportunity for further consultations with the Lebanese authorities regarding bilateral, regional and international issues.

