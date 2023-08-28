Iran has no blocked assets in any country: FM

Referring to Iran's gas and electricity exports to Iraq, Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that Iran's assets are constantly being added to TBI (Trade Bank of Iraq) which the central bank continuously announces what is needed to purchase.

Serious follow-ups have been carried out by the Iranian government to receive the country's blocked assets, he said, adding that receiving 390 million pounds of the UK's debt to Iran was one of these achievements.

In response to a question about the benefits of joining Iran to BRICS, he clarified that Iran had the necessary capabilities and indicators to join BRICS among the 40 countries that applied.

The role of the diplomacy of leaders in joining BRICS was very important, he pointed out.

President Raeisi's consultation with the leaders of the 5 main BRICS states and using all capacities of the diplomatic apparatus was part of Iran's active foreign policy, he added.

The foreign minister further stressed that Iran has entered into a new alliance by joining BRICS which can increase its economic power and cooperation in the world based on multilateralism.

SD/IRN85213209