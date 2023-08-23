  1. Iran
Aug 23, 2023, 5:51 PM

Iranian border guard martyred by armed thugs in southeast

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – An Iranian border guard was martyred in Mirjaveh in Sistan and Baluchestan province after armed thugs opened fie at his border outpost on Wednesday.

The border guard by the name of Mohammad Atashzaei was standing at his outpost at Mill checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon when he came under a cowardly attack by a sniper from far away, a statement by the border guards command of Sistan and Baluchestan province said.

The Mill border checkpoint is located in Mirjaveh County in the southeastern province, where terrorist groups and drug traffickers from across the border in Afghanistan and Pakistan conduct attacks on Iranian border guards. 

Iranian and Pakistani military officials have held regular talks to maintain security at the shared borders and prevent the infiltration of armed terrorists and drug traffickers from crossing the border into Iran.

