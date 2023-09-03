  1. Iran
Sep 3, 2023, 10:00 PM

Border guards kill armed smuggler in SE Iran

Border guards kill armed smuggler in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Commander of the Iranian border guards in Sistan and Baluchistan province announced that the border guards seized 600 kg of narcotics and killed an armed smuggler.

Brigirad General Reza Shojaei stated that the border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan Province were informed about the activities of several drug traffickers in the border areas.

The guards managed to dismantle the traffickers and seized narcotics with detailed operational planning and intensification of control measures, he said.

He continued that the smugglers could not resist due to the heavy fire and the border guards succeeded in killing one armed smuggler along with confiscating the two semi-heavy weapons, a Kalash, a pistol, and 600 kg of opium and hashish.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

SD/TSN2951212

News Code 205549

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News