Border guards kill armed smuggler in SE Iran

Brigirad General Reza Shojaei stated that the border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan Province were informed about the activities of several drug traffickers in the border areas.

The guards managed to dismantle the traffickers and seized narcotics with detailed operational planning and intensification of control measures, he said.

He continued that the smugglers could not resist due to the heavy fire and the border guards succeeded in killing one armed smuggler along with confiscating the two semi-heavy weapons, a Kalash, a pistol, and 600 kg of opium and hashish.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

