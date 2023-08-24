  1. Iran
Aug 24, 2023, 1:15 PM

Terrorist attack reported in SE Iran

Terrorist attack reported in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – A terrorist attack reported in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Thursday morning.

A police patrol was in Sistan and Baluchestan was attacked by armed terrorists on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated that a police officer was martyred following the attack.

No further details have been released as of yet.

MNA/TSN

News Code 205087

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News