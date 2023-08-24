Terrorist attack reported in SE Iran

A police patrol was in Sistan and Baluchestan was attacked by armed terrorists on Thursday morning.
Initial reports indicated that a police officer was martyred following the attack.
No further details have been released as of yet.
MNA/TSN
TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – A terrorist attack reported in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Thursday morning.
A police patrol was in Sistan and Baluchestan was attacked by armed terrorists on Thursday morning.
Initial reports indicated that a police officer was martyred following the attack.
No further details have been released as of yet.
MNA/TSN
Your Comment