As reported by General Dost-Ali Jalilian, the commander of law enforcement in Sistan and Balouchestan province, 2 Ansar al-Furqan terrorists were arrested in an intelligence operation in the Qasr-e Qand region on Saturday.

The terrorists had martyred and injured Basij forces in the Qasr-e Qand region on Friday, the senior police commander said.

Arresting other members of this terrorist group is on the agenda of the police forces, he added.

