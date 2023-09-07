Two police officers martyred by terrorists in SE Iran

Sistan and Baluchistan Police Information Center announced in a statement that Captain Mohammad Mirshakar, the head of the support and logistics department att he Law Enforcement base, and serviceman Reza Fasanghari, were martyred on Wednesday.

No group or armed terrorists claimed responsibility for the terrorists attack yet but the southeastern Iranian province witnesses infiltration of foreign-backed terrorists and drug traffickers from across the border.

The most notable armed terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl which is said to be based in neighboring Pakistan has conducted several bomb attacks and kidnappings in southeastern Iran with the aim of disrupting the country’s security.

Iranian and Pakistani government and military officials in their meetings stress the security at the shared borders with the aim of boosting bilateral trade and flouncing the border areas economy on both sides as a way to uproot the terrorist groups.

