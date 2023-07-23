4 police officers killed in terrorist attack in SE Iran

Sistan and Baluchistan Police Information Center made the announcement on Sunday, saying that four police officers were martyred by some terrorists when they were patrolling.
No further details have been released yet.
MNA/5844292
TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Four police officers of the Khash-Taftan Traffic Police Station in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan were martyred in a terrorist attack.
Sistan and Baluchistan Police Information Center made the announcement on Sunday, saying that four police officers were martyred by some terrorists when they were patrolling.
No further details have been released yet.
MNA/5844292
Your Comment