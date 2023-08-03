MKO terrorist ringleader Rajavi banned from entering Albania

Informed security sources told Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency that Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) of Albania banned Rajavi from entering the country after reviewing the documents that indicate the MKO has led terrorist actions inside Iran.

Rajavi fled to France after the Albanian police raided the MKO camp at SPAK order in June.

Also on Thursday, a police source in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province reported that an MKO member was detained in Fanuj. The terrorist's hideout was identified after conducting precise intelligence work, according to him.

Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, on June 20 due to its engagement in “terror and cyber attacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities. At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp. More than a week later, police in Albania entered the Ashraf-3 camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp and controlled all vehicles leaving the site.

On July 3rd, Chief of the Iranian Government's Information Council Sepehr Khalaji announced that Iran has received part of the hard drives and computer cases that were seized from MKO terrorists by Albanian police.

In late July, A top Iranian criminal court said it's planning to bring more than a hundred members of the anti-Iran terrorist cult Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), which has murdered tens of thousands of Iranian citizens, to trial. Branch 1 of Tehran’s Criminal Court announced that 104 MKO members, including the ringleader of the terror cult Maryam Rajavi, must introduce their lawyers to the court so that they will represent and protect the rights of the defendants.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that Tehran’s efforts to pursue and prosecute anti-Iran MKO terrorists are ongoing.

"We did not spare any effort to prosecute those who committed terrorist crimes against the Iranian nation,” he noted.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

