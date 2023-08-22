Advisor to Leader praises steadfastness against Zionists

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a phone call with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday.

During the phone call, Velayati hailed the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the resistance groups fighters against the Zionist enemy.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, for his part, stated that Palestine will not show any weakness or reluctancy in the face of the enemy's aggression.

The brave youth of the resistance youth have the great bravery and strength to respond to the enemy, he said, adding that confronting the enemy aggression is natural and according to the law.

SKH/Al-Alam