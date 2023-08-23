Zionists attempts to survive doomed to failure: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's Political Bureau.

The adviser to Iran's Leader said that, "The Zionist regime will face failure and defeat despite all its attempts to survive. The regime will witness more challenges and failures at the end of each attempt."

"We are very happy with your recent victories and we hope that these victories will continue," he added.

The Hamas leader, for his part, expressed gratitude for the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and the Axis of Resistance, adding, "These victories were gained thanks to the unity and companionship of friendly countries and nations, especially Iran, and God willing, we will defeat the Zionist regime."

Haniyeh further vowed that the resistance in the West Bank will continue.

"Your support has a very important effect on these victories and has a special place in the Resistance Front," he added.

Velayati also held a phone call with Ziad Al-Nakhleh, the secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad last night, during which the top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution praised the steadfastness of the resistance fighters against the Zionist enemy.

"The victories achieved are the result of the unity and solidarity of all of you and the Palestinian groups and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and the consequences of this unity will be the final victory," he told the Islamic Jihad leader.

In a separate phone call, Velayati also congratulated the Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem on the recent victories of the Resistance and the anniversary of the Hezbollah's victory in the 33-day war.

