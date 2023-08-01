Resistance foils enemies' plots, sinister goals by unity

Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday.

"The constantly increasing development of Iran-Syria relations is receiving serious attention in all dimensions, which can play an important role in the regional and international fields, and we are pleased that the process of cooperation and activities is expanding within this framework," the former Iranian foreign minister said.

"The Resistance Front has been able to neutralize the enemies' plots and their sinister goals through keeping unity and being together. It has gained many victories. No doubt that it will achieve more successes after this," he added.

"Syria is a symbol of resistance and the role of the president of that country has been decisive and has contributed to the dignity of the Syrian Arab Republic against the attacks of the Zionists and their backers led by the United States.

Faisal Mokdad, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and emphasized, "I feel it necessary to appreciate and thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its strong positions in supporting Syria and the Resistance Front, Meeting with you again will help us to follow the path of development of cooperation with a better coordination and high morale. So far in the various meetings we have had, your advice on issues and bilateral relations have been helpful to us."

The Syrian foreign minister further said, "Despite all the challenges and problems, thanks to the friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we still feel strong and always proud of the friendship and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

