Velayati congratulates Nasrallah on victory in 33-Day War

In a message addressed to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday, Ali-Akbar Velayati congratulated the 17th anniversary of the proud victory of the 33-day war against the Zionist occupying regime.

The war proved the claim on the invincibility of the Zionist regime army was an empty claim, Velayati said, adding that the regime is in a much worse situation now.

According to Velayati, the strategic successes of the Resistance Front on both the battlefield and politically in recent years in occupied Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and throughout the region are in continuation of the same path that was stepped on in the 33-day war against the Zionist occupiers.

According to the former Iranian foreign minister, while the Resistance Front is at the apex of its power, the Zionist regime is facing the most serious crises on both internal and external stages that endanger its life.

Velayati further noted terrorism, occupation and slaughtering the Palestinians cannot save the regime from doomed collapse.

In a similar message on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian extended congratulations to the people and government of Lebanon and Hezbollah on the victory anniversary of the 33-day war in 2006 against the Zionist regime.

