Al-Nakhaleh thanks Iran for supporting Palestinian Resistance

"I thank all governments, including the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah, and our brothers in Egypt and Qatar, who stood by us. I thank all media that covered the news of Zionists' aggression and war," Ziyad al-Nakhaleh said.

Hailing the valuable resistance of Palestinians, al-Nakhaleh said that all cities of enemies came under missile attack during the war.

"Our people will continue to raise the flag of freedom in Al-Quds and fight for its freedom," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip announced a ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel to end five days of the regime’s ruthless onslaught on the coastal strip.

The ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, came into effect at 10:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) to end the Israeli aggression on the besieged territory, which claimed the lives of more than 30 Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the truce with the group's spokesman Dawoud Shehab, saying, "We declare our acceptance of the Egyptian announcement and we will abide by it as long as the occupation abides by it."

According to Palestinian media, six children and three women were among the victims of the latest Israeli aggression against Gaza, which left 150 others injured, most of them also women and children. The Palestinian fatalities included several Islamic Jihad commanders.

A total of 51 Palestinian houses were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while about 1,000 houses were partially damaged.

MNA/5779217/Press TV