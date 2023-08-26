EU lambasts Israeli minister's remarks on Palestinians

The EU recalled that ties between the Israeli regime and the EU should be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

Making fascist and racist statements, Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Zionist media that the Zionists' right to roam in the occupied territories is much more important than the Palestinians'.

His remark drew widespread condemnation, including from the US, which labeled it "racist rhetoric."

"All human beings are equal and should be treated the same way. In this context, the values of democracy and respect for human rights stand central to the EU-Israel partnership, including as regards the people living under occupation in the Palestinian territory," noted the EU, Anadolu Agency reported.

Recalling that settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace, the bloc reiterated its opposition to the Israeli regime's settlement policy, which includes restrictions on movement and access.

The EU also called on the Zionist regime to improve Palestinians' freedom of movement and access in order to allow for faster Palestinian construction.

