US aircraft carriers observe Iran’s maritime regulations

Addressing a gathering of high-profile commanders and officials of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran on Saturday, the Commander of the IRGC Navy said, "There was a time when NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member states did not comply with our maritime regulations. But they now conform to the IRGC Navy’s warnings."

He added that the IRGC Navy’s experts have increased the speed of the vessels, as demanded by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Nowadays, we possess fast attack craft that can sail at a speed of between 90 to 110 knots,” Tangsiri said.

He pointed out that IRGC naval forces are now in full control of the Persian Gulf, and US aircraft carriers have to observe Iran’s maritime regulations while sailing in the strategic water.

The commander underlined that the IRGC Navy is now in possession of various types of combat, reconnaissance, surveillance and hybrid unmanned aerial vehicles and has a wide inventory of ground-based anti-ship missiles.

“We have managed to install rocket launchers on 8-meter-long fast attack craft. We are the first country in the West Asia region to manufacture a vessel, with an airstrip for drones to fly from or land on,” Tangsiri said.

