TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy released images from a recent encounter between its speedboats and a US helicopter carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the 24th assembly of the IRGC commanders in Tehran on Saturday, the IRGC Navy presented images of a recent event during which its forces monitored a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz and forced it to heed Iran’s orders.