Aug 19, 2023, 11:45 AM

IRGC seeking to improve missile, drone power: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – IRGC makes any efforts to improve its missile and drone power as much as possible, the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force said.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks at the 24th meeting of the supreme assembly of the IRGC commanders and officials in Tehran on Friday.

"Today, the superpowers, that once we couldn't talk to them even with mediators, are seeking to buy our advanced defense equipment," the senior commander said.

The Western countries, led by the United States and its allies, are acting like scissors that intend to hit Iran's economy, he said, stressing the need to solve economic problems.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he termed IRGC a supporter of the government that neutralizes the conspiracies of the enemies.

