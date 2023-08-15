Iran navy to unveil new achievements soon: cmdr.

Referring to the plans for the continued presence of Iran in international waters, Rear Admiral Sharam Irani said that the navy has arranged detailed programs that will be announced in the near future.

Emphasizing that today the period of imposing hegemony is over and the enemy is seeking to restore its strength, he added that enemies cannot see the authority of the holy system of the Islamic Republic and especially the convergence of the countries of the region.

Irani said that the necessary evaluations for the joining of the Damavand-class destroyer called Daylaman to the Navy have been completed, adding that handing over of the destroyer to the naval forces will be done when the time arrives.

Regarding the use of ground-breaking technologies in the navy, the navy commander said, "Definitely, our first step in the navy is to use artificial intelligence, and this is on the agenda."

Irani further announced that the Army Navy has several exercises on its agenda this year, one of which is the first unmanned sea drone exercise in different environments.

"We will hold two joint exercises, one with Oman and the other with Russia and China, and we predict that more countries will participate in the exercise," he concluded.

