Enemy's plot during Ashura, Tas'ua thwarted: Pakpour

General Pakpour made the comments on the thrid day of the 24th edition of Supreme Assembly of Commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran on Saturday.

"The campaign of the IRGC ground forces are focused on the 3 main axes in the northwest, west and southeast of the country, and preparation for countering potential threats and fighting against anti-revolutionary groups have been made," the senior IRGC commander said.

"In the north-west and south-east regions of the country, we sometimes face threats from terrorist groups," he also said, adding that "Since 2008, we have carried out military operations against terrorist groups in the country's northwestern borders."

He went on to express his happiness with the level of security at the southeastern borders while noting that, "In Tasua and Ashura [earlier this month] the enemies had plotted for terrorist acts and creating insecurity. But, we foiled their plot by sending five Ranger battalions to the border areas."

