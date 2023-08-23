Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 23

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran gov’t renews allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini

Abrar:

Russia considers Iran its strategic partner

Azarbaijan:

1 mn foreign patients receive treatment in Iran each year

Eskenas:

Egypt says full restoration of ties with Iran to happen

Afkar:

Iran's armed forces begin to receive Khorramshahr, Haj Qassem strategic missiles

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Egypt says Tehran-Cairo will fully restore ties

Eghtesad-e Melli:

Oil minister: Iran's oil production to reach 3.4 mn bpd

Javan:

Tel Aviv reacts to unveiling of Iranian-made Mohajer-10 drone

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran unveils domestically-manufactured 'Mohajer-10' drone

African Union suspends Niger's membership

Raeisi, cabinet members renew allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini

Rouzgar:

IRGC receives Khorramshahr, Haj Qassem missiles

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Defense minister considers Mohajer-10 as special drone

Sayeh:

President says Iran seeking interaction with all countries

Siasat-e Rouz:

Iran defense ministry unveils new military achievements

Kayhan:

114 killed, 850 missing in US fire

Media reports indicate Iran's oil export hits 2.2 mn bpd

Mohajer-10 drone unveiled

35 Zionists killed in 8 months

MP