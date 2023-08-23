Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 23

Arman-e Emrooz:
Iran gov’t renews allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini
Abrar:
Russia considers Iran its strategic partner
Azarbaijan:
1 mn foreign patients receive treatment in Iran each year
Eskenas:
Egypt says full restoration of ties with Iran to happen
Afkar:
Iran's armed forces begin to receive Khorramshahr, Haj Qassem strategic missiles
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Egypt says Tehran-Cairo will fully restore ties
Eghtesad-e Melli:
Oil minister: Iran's oil production to reach 3.4 mn bpd
Javan:
Tel Aviv reacts to unveiling of Iranian-made Mohajer-10 drone
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran unveils domestically-manufactured 'Mohajer-10' drone
African Union suspends Niger's membership
Raeisi, cabinet members renew allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini
Rouzgar:
IRGC receives Khorramshahr, Haj Qassem missiles
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Defense minister considers Mohajer-10 as special drone
Sayeh:
President says Iran seeking interaction with all countries
Siasat-e Rouz:
Iran defense ministry unveils new military achievements
Kayhan:
114 killed, 850 missing in US fire
Media reports indicate Iran's oil export hits 2.2 mn bpd
Mohajer-10 drone unveiled
35 Zionists killed in 8 months
