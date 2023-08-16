Iran, Turkey to hold Joint Economic Commission in near future

Safari made the remarks in a meeting with Osman Aşkın Bak, the Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports and the minister in charge of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Turkey.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat and Aşkın Bak reviewed a range of economic affairs including energy, border markets, and transit.

The Turkish minister expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of Tehran and Ankara, the expansion of the economic relations between the two sides will be realized.

On Monday, Safari met and held talks with the Deputy of the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance Osman ÇELİK to review financial issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the area of economic and financial affairs.

Iran intends to achieve the commercial and economic goals set between the two countries by examining the fields, identifying obstacles, and providing practical solutions, Safari pointed out.

For his part, Osman ÇELİK, thanked Safari for paying the visit to Turkey, adding the further expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic is on the agenda of his country.

