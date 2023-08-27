Iran MFA to discover new markets for exports: Safari

Mehdi Safari made the remarks in the seminar on the capabilities of export-oriented cooperative companies hosted by the Ministry of Foreign affairs in cooperation with Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare on Sunday, the second day of the Government Week in Iran.

Safari announced that the incumbent Iranian government under President Raeisi is determined to create jobs and develop business through the export of technical and engineering services, technology transfer, goods transit and the export of knowledge-based technologies.

Referring to the existing potential in the country, Safari considered improving the quality of manufactured products, updating the packaging industry and paying attention to emerging markets such as African countries and Latin America as important factors in achieving desired results in the field of cooperatives.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to help consolidate, stabilize and develop existing export markets and search for new markets and will not spare any efforts in this regard", he said.

