Iranian deputy FM, Turkish official discuss financial issues

Safari, who is on a visit to Turkey, met and held talks with the Turkish official on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the area of economic and financial affairs.

Iran intends to achieve the commercial and economic goals set between the two countries by examining the fields, identifying obstacles and providing practical solutions, Safari pointed out.

For his part, Osman ÇELİK, thanked Safari for paying the visit to Turkey, adding the further expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic is on the agenda of his country.

