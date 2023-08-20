Safari stresses activation of joint commissions with Africans

Chaired by Mehdi Safari, the ninth meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Council in the current Iranian year was held on Sunday with the aim of reviewing the requirements for successful participation in the Shanghai exhibition and following up on the agreements that could be signed during the Iranian President's trip to Africa.

In the meeting, the weaknesses and strengths of Iran's participation in the China International Import Expo last year were addressed, with the aim of improving the quality of participation in this year's edition of exhibition.

The participants presented a report on the results of the recent trip of President Raeisi to three countries, namely Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

They highlighted the signing of more than 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation documents with those three countries in various fields such as oil and energy, agricultural and livestock products, export of industrial and agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, industry and mining, digital economy, artificial intelligence, provision of technical and engineering services, etc.

They also emphasized the importance of taking necessary measures and preparations for the implementation of such documents.

Safari emphasized the importance of working with countries in the African continent and the need to activate joint commissions as much as possible and promote the goals of those commissions.

He called for drawing a comprehensive outlook for expanding trade with African countries and asked the attendees to study the potential of African countries in order to create opportunities for investment.

