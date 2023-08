"More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram, according to Moscow Times.

The ministry said nearly 5,000 buildings had been flooded in the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea.

Rescuers had set up 13 temporary accommodation centers in the region, the ministry said.

Flooding in the city of Ussuriysk was the worst in a decade.

