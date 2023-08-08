Flash flood death toll rises to six in Slovenia

The latest deaths occurred over the weekend when a man was killed when he fell during the floods and another was found floating in the swollen Temenica River, according to the National Slovenian Press Agency (STA).

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Saturday the damage caused by flash floods, which began on Friday, is likely to exceed €500 million ($549 million) as the country is facing the "worst natural disaster" in its history.

Floods caused rivers to rise and break out into fields and towns, leading to the destruction of roads and infrastructure. Flash floods were also reported in neighboring Austria.

