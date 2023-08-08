  1. World
  2. Europe
Aug 8, 2023, 1:30 PM

Flash flood death toll rises to six in Slovenia

Flash flood death toll rises to six in Slovenia

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Two more bodies were found on Monday, taking the number of people killed in devastating floods in Slovenia to at least six, Slovenian media reported.

The latest deaths occurred over the weekend when a man was killed when he fell during the floods and another was found floating in the swollen Temenica River, according to the National Slovenian Press Agency (STA).

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Saturday the damage caused by flash floods, which began on Friday, is likely to exceed €500 million ($549 million) as the country is facing the "worst natural disaster" in its history.

Floods caused rivers to rise and break out into fields and towns, leading to the destruction of roads and infrastructure. Flash floods were also reported in neighboring Austria.

AMK/PR

News Code 204317

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News