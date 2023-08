The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series.

Satellites are used to identify high-risk areas for floods, wildfires, landslides, and other disasters, and to pinpoint the damage after these disasters.

AMK/PR