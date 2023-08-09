Death toll in recent Beijing flooding rises to 33

According to the city government, days of heavy rain hit areas in the city’s mountainous western outskirts especially hard, causing the collapse of 59,000 homes, damage to almost 150,000 others, and flooding of more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of cropland, AP reported.

Scores of roads were damaged, along with more than 100 bridges, Xia Linmao, a Beijing vice mayor, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

AMK/PR