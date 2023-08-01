At least 11 killed, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms

On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV updated the overall death toll for the capital, reporting that “heavy rainfalls killed at least 11 people, 27 are missing”, AFP reported.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, has swept northwards over China since Friday when it hit southern Fujian province after scything through the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pummelling the city and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

Around 150,000 households in Mentougou had no running water, the local Communist Party newspaper Beijing Daily said Tuesday, with 45 water tankers dispatched to offer emergency supplies.

Beijing and neighboring Hebei province were on red alert overnight for rainstorms, with meteorological authorities warning of potential flash floods and landslides.

AMK/PR