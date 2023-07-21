  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2023, 9:23 AM

EU imposes fresh sanctions on Iran drone components

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – In continuation of its hostile actions against Tehran, the European Union imposed new sanctions against Iranian drone components and six individuals.

Repeating the unfounded accusations of Iran's military support for Russia in Ukraine's war, the European Union Council, on Thursday, banned the export of parts used in the production of drones from the European Union to Iran.

It also introduces travel restrictions and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against individuals responsible for, supporting or involved in Iran’s UAV’s program.

Under the new sanctions package, European companies and citizens are prohibited from doing business with sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities.

These sanctions, along with the propaganda-media war, are part of the West's hybrid war against Iran.

In addition, experts believe that such actions on the part of Western countries are aimed at exercising pressure on Iran to give in to their excessive demands in the talks to remove sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

